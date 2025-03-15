Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

There’s one big, ridiculous reason Trump businesses are suing Capital One

Capital One had the right to shut down Trump-associated organizations’ bank accounts after Jan. 6.

‘No endgame in sight’: U.S. stock market loses $5 trillion in value amid Trump tariffs March 14, 2025 / 05:00
By  Mark Herrmann

Mark Herrmann

Mark Herrmann is a lawyer and the author of "The Curmudgeon's Guide to Practicing Law."