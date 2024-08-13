I’m a Republican strategist. Here’s how Trump is tanking his own campaign.

Donald Trump and the Trump campaign seem to be at odds lately.

Earlier in the 2024 election cycle, the campaign seemed a little more professional than the last two times, while the candidate himself seemed more disciplined. The speakers at the Republican National Convention stayed on message, and things seemed to be running smoothly.

Then, President Joe Biden dropped out and Trump suddenly faced Vice President Kamala Harris, a very different opponent. This was much more than a pivot for the Trump campaign; it was a slam on the brakes, spin around, throw away the playbook and find a new strategy ASAP moment.

Seasoned campaign staffers know how to adjust quickly and refocus their attention on the challenge. After all, look at how quickly staffers hired by Biden adjusted their messaging and strategy when Harris took over.

The Trump campaign has the smarts to adapt. Its members are all experienced professionals who have shown their ability to adapt.

Their problem is the candidate. Trump has again shown that he has zero self-control and little understanding of strategy. He's taken to social media in the middle of the night to post bizarre attacks and fantasize about Biden rejoining the race. Trump has again shown that he has zero self-control and little understanding of strategy. Campaign operatives focus on one thing: winning. When the unexpected happens, they change tactics, adjust and push the team in a new direction. However, if the principal doesn't get on board, it is all for nothing. Trump is flailing about. He is talking about the same old grievances, asking crowds about nicknames for Biden, going off on tangents. In short, he is doing everything but focusing on beating Harris. The campaign team should not be blamed for Trump's inadequacies, but their job is to figure out how to house-train him. One way might be to remind him why he is running in the first place, not to lead the nation but to avoid federal prosecution and the possibility of prison time. If that's not a motivator, nothing will be.