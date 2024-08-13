I’m a Republican strategist. Here’s how Trump is tanking his own campaign.

Donald Trump and the Trump campaign seem to be at odds lately.
Earlier in the 2024 election cycle, the campaign seemed a little more professional than the last two times, while the candidate himself seemed more disciplined. The speakers at the Republican National Convention stayed on message, and things seemed to be running smoothly.
Then, President Joe Biden dropped out and Trump suddenly faced Vice President Kamala Harris, a very different opponent. This was much more than a pivot for the Trump campaign; it was a slam on the brakes, spin around, throw away the playbook and find a new strategy ASAP moment.
Seasoned campaign staffers know how to adjust quickly and refocus their attention on the challenge. After all, look at how quickly staffers hired by Biden adjusted their messaging and strategy when Harris took over.
The Trump campaign has the smarts to adapt. Its members are all experienced professionals who have shown their ability to adapt.
Their problem is the candidate. Trump has again shown that he has zero self-control and little understanding of strategy. He’s taken to social media in the middle of the night to post bizarre attacks and fantasize about Biden rejoining the race.