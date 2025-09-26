Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s boat strikes mock his claim to be a peacemaker

The president is lobbying for a Nobel Peace Prize. The facts point in a different direction.

Rep. Smith criticizes Trump’s second strike on Venezuelan boat September 16, 2025 / 06:14
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.