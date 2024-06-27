Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

To hold a great debate, first make it great TV

It's time to use the tools of the trade to make a debate more engaging and insightful.

Candidates win debates with ‘political theater,’ not policy: Fmr. Romney adviser June 25, 2024 / 03:56
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.