Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Tim Walz’s emotional defense of fertility treatments matters to IVF babies like me

Hope Walz and I may not have much in common. But we both have parents who went to extraordinary lengths to achieve their dream of starting a family.

Photo collage of the writer (Deanna Schwartz) as a baby with her family, and a separate image of Tim Walz
When my parents got married in 1996, they knew they wanted to start a family. After the second round of IVF, they were pregnant — with twins. Leila Register / MSNBC; Getty Images
By  Deanna Schwartz

Deanna Schwartz

Deanna Schwartz is a digital platforms producer at MSNBC.