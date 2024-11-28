My bountiful backyard garden is a scary Thanksgiving sight

When I picked a brilliant red cherry tomato off my backyard vine and enjoyed the burst of sweet flavor, I knew it was a guilty pleasure. That’s because it was Nov. 20, and I live in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The tomato I tasted is a cherry bomb of climate change.
I’m not the only one feeling this. The internet is peppered with reports from places like Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit of peppers and tomatoes still growing on the cusp of Thanksgiving. A radio personality in New Jersey posted pictures of bell peppers he picked Nov. 18, a late-season harvest that he said “rings alarm bells.”
New England’s November Garden of Eden has alarmed me for some time. In December 2001, I wrote a column in The Boston Globe about my Thanksgiving Day backyard harvest of cilantro, jalapeño peppers and eggplant. I gave it a tongue-in-cheek dateline of “Atlanta, Mass.,” as Massachusetts was projected to have the climate of Richmond, Virginia, or Atlanta by 2090. I doubted back then that anyone would be freaked out by the freakish harvest “when most of us like it warm.”
It was also the first of Republican President George W. Bush’s eight years in office. By then, his administration had already rejected the Kyoto climate treaty. It would eventually censor the Environmental Protection Agency from directly tying warming to human activities and from warning the public how fast the planet was heating up. The oil man turned president kept the nation out of the global fight against climate change with the claim that he first needed to see “sound science.”
The years since have been a yo-yo. President Barack Obama signed the Paris climate accords, only for President Donald Trump to withdraw from them. President Joe Biden rejoined the treaty, but Trump getting elected again all but assures another withdrawal from the global stage, even though the United States is, by far, the world’s largest emitter per-capita of the carbon dioxide emissions fueling global warming.
And regardless of whether we do or don’t sign international climate treaties, our commitment to the global fight against climate change falls insultingly short of the need.
At the just-concluded COP29 in Azerbaijan, the world’s richest nations, cowed by the smothering smog of nearly 1,800 oil and gas lobbyists, offered a paltry $300 billion a year in climate finance to help developing nations withstand the damage, death and impoverishment from climate change. What Biden hailed as “a historic commitment” looks more like a continuing betrayal. The Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance said in 2022 that the contribution should be $1 trillion a year.
All the while, the cherry tomato bombs keep going off.
Last year was Earth’s warmest year on record, and this year is on track to be hotter still, according to the World Meteorological Organization. And this month in the Northeast, a historic drought set us up for a record number of November wildfires and/or record numbers of wildfire red flag warnings.
In Massachusetts, wildfires were burning from the Blue Hills recreational lands south of Boston all the way out to Great Barrington in the Berkshires. On Nov. 9 in New York City, I smelled smoke in the Bronx and Manhattan. There were brushfires in local city parks, including Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, and fires across the Hudson River in New Jersey.
Referring to the bad smell, Desi Yvette, a 36-year-old Brooklyn resident, told The New York Times, “I thought maybe there was a fire nearby, but I didn’t hear any sirens.”
You won’t hear any sirens from the federal level when Trump returns to the Oval Office. Trump’s pick to run the Energy Department, fracking executive Chris Wright, says, “There is no climate crisis” and that claims there’s been “no increase in the frequency or intensity of hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts or floods despite endless fear mongering of the media, politicians and activists.”