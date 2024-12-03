Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Abortion bans are killing women — and states like Texas want to hide the truth

As the laws’ predictable harms come to light, anti-abortion groups want us to look away.

‘Fear and hesitation’: Another Texas woman dies after not receiving standard abortion care November 25, 2024 / 04:29
By  Susan Rinkunas

Susan Rinkunas

Susan Rinkunas is an independent journalist and co-founder of Autonomy News. Her work has appeared in Jezebel, The New Republic, The Guardian, Slate, The Nation and more.