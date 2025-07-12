Trump and Noem’s attacks on FEMA blew up in the most predictable way

One truism of modern American politics is that politicians and voters love to trash the federal government … until they need the resources and expertise of the federal government.
For months, President Donald Trump and his administration have floated the idea of doing away with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). “I think, frankly, FEMA is not good,” he told reporters in his first week back in the Oval Office. The president said his administration would “begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of” the agency altogether.
Within a month, the Department of Homeland Security fired 200 employees from the already understaffed agency. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem declared at a Cabinet meeting in March that one of her goals was “to eliminate FEMA.” In April, CNN reported that “about 20% of FEMA’s permanent full-time staff — roughly 1,000 workers — [were] expected to take a voluntary buyout” before hurricane season began.
That was then.
After devastating rains led to flash floods in the Texas Hill Country, leaving at least 120 dead and scores missing, the White House is singing a different tune. “Administration officials say abolishing the agency outright is not on the agenda,” The Washington Post reported Friday, with one senior official telling the Post that “changes in the agency will probably amount to a ‘rebranding’ that will emphasize state leaders’ roles in disaster response.”
Noem, who apparently had not received the new White House talking points, was still talking about scrapping FEMA this week, when she claimed the agency is “slower to get the resources to Americans in crisis” and should be “remade into a responsive agency.”
But, in the Texas disaster, the problem wasn’t FEMA. It was, in part, Noem.
“Noem now requires that all agency spending over $100,000 be personally approved by her, according to current and former FEMA officials,” NBC News reported earlier this week. CNN reports that this restriction led to delays: FEMA officials were unable to pre-position urban search-and-rescue crews, which specialize in searching for victims during catastrophic weather incidents. Noem failed to authorize the crews’ deployment until Monday, 72 hours after flooding began. The same day, according to NBC News, “FEMA officials created a task force to speed up the process of getting Noem’s approval.”
In addition, aerial imagery from FEMA that would have aided search-and-rescue teams on the ground was delayed. Callers to the disaster call center faced longer wait times because Noem’s stamp of approval was needed to hire additional support staff.
In an effort to curtail costs — in line with Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn DOGE operation — Noem placed needless roadblocks in the way of a swift federal response. But according to DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin, this is all part of the plan. “FEMA is shifting from bloated, D.C.-centric dead weight to a lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens,” she told CNN.
While promoting a “less bloated” FEMA, Trump administration officials have suggested that emergency management should be turned over to the states. But hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters don’t announce in advance which states they will hit. Keeping emergency responses within the purview of the federal government, to cover the multitude of potential disasters, clearly is the smartest and most efficient approach.