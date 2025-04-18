Opinion

Tennessee Senate wants to kick undocumented kids out of school

A divided Supreme Court ruled in 1982 that all children in this country, including undocumented ones, should have access to public education.

Tennessee Legislature state capital protest
Demonstrators hold up signs protesting an immigration bill as it is discussed in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol, in Nashville, Tenn., on April 10, 2025.John Amis / AP
By  Julio Ricardo Varela
Julio Ricardo Varela is the founder of The Latino Newsletter.