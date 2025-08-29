Opinion

A teenager died by suicide after confiding in ChatGPT. That should be a wake-up call.

Families across the country share a fundamental anger that Big Tech companies willingly risk the lives of our kids.

Tech author: Unregulated AI companies represent a ‘new form of empire’ June 1, 2025 / 08:05
By  Sacha Haworth

Sacha Haworth

Sacha Haworth is executive director of the Tech Oversight Project.