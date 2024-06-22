The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal law barring individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing guns. In doing so, eight justices sent an important message: The Second Amendment’s right to bear arms is not entirely unlimited, and there are situations where the government can restrict gun possession. This may come as a surprise to many who have watched the conservative-dominated court bolster gun rights over the years — but in reality it is an attempt to keep the lower courts in check after a series of vague and harmful rulings.
The case in question involved a man named Zackey Rahimi. The record indicates that in 2019, Rahimi grabbed his girlfriend, who is the mother of his child, and “dragged her back to his car, and shoved her in, causing her to strike her head against the dashboard.” After his girlfriend attempted to escape, Rahimi fired shots, which may have been aimed at his girlfriend or the person who witnessed the initial assault. Rahimi’s girlfriend came forward and requested a temporary restraining order against him, which a state court judge granted.
Undeterred, Rahimi violated that order, in part by approaching his girlfriend’s home at night. In addition, police officers “identified him as the suspect in a spate of at least five additional shootings,” according to the opinion. In one example, after a restaurant declined Rahimi’s friend’s credit card, apparently “Rahimi pulled a gun and shot into the air.” Ultimately, “Rahimi was indicted on one count of possessing a firearm while subject to a domestic violence restraining order,” in violation of federal law.
How, one might ask, is there any question as to whether someone like Rahimi could be barred from possessing guns, even temporarily? The answer is that over the last 16 years, the court made two big conclusions about the Second Amendment that have created a high, high constitutional bar for imposing gun control measures.
First, in 2008, a deeply divided Supreme Court concluded that the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms applies not just to the military, or militias as the amendment’s wording states. Justice Antonin Scalia, writing for a five-person majority in District of Columbia v. Heller, identified for the first time an “individual right to possess and carry weapons in case of confrontation.” If you want to talk about legal earthquakes, this was one, creating a constitutional right possessed by all individuals to bear arms for self-defense. In practice, this means that if the government wants to tread on that right, it needs a compelling reason to do so.