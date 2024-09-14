Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

My former friend JD Vance has aligned with something far worse than MAGA

Unlike the MAGA movement, which is led by a candidate who is defiantly amoral, post-liberalism is steeped in a revolutionary religiosity.

Nikki Haley says Trump and Vance ‘need to change the way they speak about women’ September 10, 2024 / 06:41
By  Sofia Nelson

Sofia Nelson

Sofia Nelson, who works as a public defender in Detroit, grew up in rural West Michigan and went on to graduate from Yale Law School in 2013.