Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Senate Democrats’ rare edge is also a warning sign to Joe Biden

With five months before Election Day, the real possibility of Democrats holding the Senate is an unexpected surprise.

Southern Democrats prefer Biden, polling shows July 22, 2019 / 06:19
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.