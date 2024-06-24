Senate Democrats’ rare edge is also a warning sign to Joe Biden

In what is shaping up to be one of the weirdest elections in recent memory, here’s another oddity to throw on the pile: It’s a pretty good time to be an incumbent Senate Democrat running for re-election this fall — but not to be the president of the United States.
If you’re Joe Biden, you have a favorability rating below 40%, and you’re tied with a someone in the presidential polls who’s been convicted with 34 felony counts.
But if you’re a Senate Democrat, you’re flush with cash and, more likely than not, leading in the polls.
Take, for example, the most recent Senate polling from Emerson. The polling outfit has Nevada incumbent Jacky Rosen up 12, Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey at +6, Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar ahead 11 points, and Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin ahead by 2. Even first-time Senate candidates Ruben Gallego in Arizona and Elissa Slotkin in Michigan are up 4 over their GOP opponents.
By contrast, Biden is losing to Trump in all those states, except in Minnesota, where he’s tied (and no one is expecting Minnesota to be all that close this year). This divide is not new; it’s been showing up in blue state polls for several months now.
But what is surprising about the polling numbers for Senate Democrats is that they’re also doing well in states where one might expect Democrats to fare poorly.
In Ohio, Sherrod Brown might be the most endangered Democratic incumbent in the country. But recent polling shows him leading Republican Bernie Moreno — and, more importantly, above 50%, which is traditionally a good sign for an incumbent seeking re-election.
Even in Montana, another red state, incumbent Sen. Jon Tester is neck-and-neck with his GOP opponent, Tim Sheehy.
Aside from these early polling leads, Democrats are also crushing the GOP in fundraising. According to an NBC analysis of first-quarter fundraising results in the 10 most competitive Senate races, Democrats ended the quarter with $100 million in the bank. Republicans had only $42.5 million on hand.
In individual races, the Democrats’ money advantage is even more stark. Brown and Tester have around a 5-1 advantage in cash on hand compared to their GOP opponents. Rosen and Gallego have a nearly 4-1 edge. The advantage is not as great for Casey and Baldwin, who are facing deep-pocketed Republicans — but both are still ahead in fundraising and nearly doubling their opponents in cash on hand.
Money in politics, however, is not determinative, and Brown and Tester still face an uphill challenge to win in states where Trump should triumph easily in the presidential race.
But the Democrats’ financial edge gives them one major advantage: They can spend much of the summer running millions on ads to attack their opponents. For Senate incumbents with well-defined political brands, the opportunity to define their relatively lesser-known opponents before they can even get on the air could be decisive.