Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Fox News is helping Trump plan another Jan. 6-style assault on democracy

Five months before the election, claims that only fraud could explain a future Trump defeat are already common in the right-wing media ecosystem.

Right-wing propaganda infiltrates local news stations as 2024 Election ramps up June 12, 2024 / 11:19
By  Matt Gertz

Matt Gertz

Matt Gertz is a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, a progressive research center that monitors the U.S. media. His work focuses on the relationship between Fox News and the Republican Party, media ethics and news coverage of politics and elections.