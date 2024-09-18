Opinion

Why Diddy’s billions were of no use to him in Tuesday’s bail hearing in federal court

Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky ordered Combs detained on the grounds that he was both a risk of flight and posed a danger to others.

Breaking down the ‘dangerousness’ of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the charges against him September 17, 2024 / 08:56
By  Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade is a former Michigan U.S. attorney and legal analyst.