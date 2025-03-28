I held three town halls in GOP districts. I heard one question over and over again.

In America, our leaders shouldn’t hide from the people they represent. That is why I recently held town halls in three congressional districts — California’s 22nd, 40th and 41st districts — that are key for winning back the House in 2026. All three are currently held by Republicans, and I plan to travel to red districts in Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Nevada and Ohio in the upcoming months.

While GOP lawmakers are canceling town halls after being booed and protested, I am working alongside community leaders and advocates to build a movement with two goals: mobilize voters in swing districts and block Republicans’ cuts to Medicaid and education funding.

Meetings with constituents and voters are a core part of our democracy.

Americans are scared and they deserve the chance to ask their representatives why they voted for a budget plan that hurts the working class. With that in mind, I am visiting districts where there is a high percentage of residents on Medicaid. I am spending my time and resources immersed in these districts — meeting with working-class Americans and organizing. In the 22nd district, where I held my first town hall, 64% of residents are on Medicaid. It’s deeply disappointing that their own member of Congress wouldn’t show up to discuss his vote on a budget that would cut this program.

Republicans tried to dismiss my town halls as a “stunt,” but meetings with constituents and voters are a core part of our democracy. I hold one in my own district every single month, and I believe it is something that every member of Congress should do in person — no matter how tough the questions might be.

Around 1,000 people came to each of my town halls, ready to ask questions and fight for change. In rural, deep red California, where last cycle a few hundred people showed up at such events, this turnout was historic. I heard from attendees who had never seen so many Democrats gather in their area before. While there was excitement and readiness to mobilize, people were also emotional and angry about how this administration is impacting their lives. And though they were upset with their own Republican members of Congress, they were also fed up with the Democrats in Washington who are failing to fight back against the cuts that will put their lives in danger.

Across the three town halls, the same questions kept coming up: What are Democrats going to do? What can I do? It’s critical that our party recognizes that people feel angry and want change.

There are five steps that we must take right now.

There are five steps that we must take right now.

First, we need to flip three Republican votes on the budget reconciliation bill GOP leaders are putting together in Congress. This legislation slashes funding to Medicaid and education. By sharing stories about the consequences of ripping away money for Medicaid and schools, we can embarrass Republican representatives to change their vote and put the well-being of their constituents over their loyalty to Trump.

As Republicans hide from voters, Democrats cannot remain passive and squander this moment.

Second, Democratic leaders should outline a clear organizing plan for 30 Republican-held districts that are competitive. This plan should include resources for potential volunteers, we should direct them to what they can do in these districts. This can mean hosting town halls, running phone banks, registering people to vote, knocking on doors and sharing stories on social media. Sen. Bernie Sanders, for example, is hiring full-time organizers in GOP representatives' districts to get out the vote for local races.

Third, we need an army of people in red districts distributing information. In Bakersfield, a woman at my town hall told me she has been delivering food to friends and neighbors in need while explaining how the Republicans and Trump are cutting SNAP and other benefits. Our party needs to recruit people and provide resources to spread information within communities about the harm Republicans are causing.

Fourth, we need candidates who can run in these districts at all levels of government. During the town halls, I met remarkable community leaders, parents and young people who are eager to get involved. Our party should make it a top priority to invest in candidates who decide to run for these seats.

Finally, we need a vision that helps the working class and gives Americans hope for the future. At town halls and other local events, we must offer a plan for how we're going to improve people's lives when we take back the House. It should include specifics like a higher minimum wage, Medicare for All, $10-per-day childcare, 10 million new units of housing, and new tech and advanced manufacturing jobs to increase communities' wealth and income.

As Republicans hide from voters, Democrats cannot remain passive and squander this moment. We must acknowledge voters' fury, help them organize and offer concrete policies for a better country. That is how we build a movement, defeat the far-right and overcome the deep political nihilism in our country.

Rep. Ro Khanna

Ro Khanna represents California's 17th congressional district in the House of Representatives.