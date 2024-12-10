Democrats can work with DOGE. I know exactly where to start.

The U.S. defense budget is approaching $1 trillion. About half is going to defense contractors, who have a history of overcharging the Pentagon and fleecing American taxpayers. Raytheon recently agreed to pay $950 million to resolve investigations concerning defective pricing, foreign bribery and export control schemes. The public is tired of this waste and abuse.
I want the U.S. to have the greatest military in the world and the resources to counter increasingly sophisticated threats from our adversaries, but we need a more sensible approach. That is why I have been the only member on the House Armed Services Committee to vote against the bloated defense budget.
And that is why I look forward to working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce waste and fraud at the Pentagon, while strongly opposing any cuts to programs like Social Security, Medicare, the Department of Veterans Affairs or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. There are several areas of waste and abuse that I hope DOGE will address.
As a starter, consolidation in the defense industry has allowed companies to drive up prices. When I was a freshman member of Congress, I led an investigation on the House Oversight Committee into the defense contractor TransDigm, which through mergers had acquired exclusive rights to sole-source aircraft parts. A report from the Defense Department’s inspector general revealed the company had exploited the American people by overcharging over 4,000 percent on those sole-source parts. In the end, TransDigm returned $16.1 million to the Pentagon. Equally outrageous, a “60 Minutes” report found that the price of stinger missiles has increased from $25,000 in 1991 to $480,000 today. One reason is that Raytheon became the sole supplier and can drive up costs.
Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jet, which DOGE co-chair Elon Musk has rightly criticized, is another example of how a lack of competition has resulted in waste and zero incentive to innovate. The F-35 jet is perpetually behind schedule and $183 billion over budget. The lifetime cost to maintain them will be over $1.7 trillion.
We should make defense contracting more competitive, helping small and medium-sized businesses to compete for Defense Department projects. We can do this by reducing massive sole-source contracts that only specific large companies can fulfill, breaking up major acquisitions into smaller programs, and improving funding and administrative support to help companies cross the “valley of death” between research and product commercialization.
Our biggest program overruns, like the F-35 jet, are what’s known as “cost-plus contracts.” These make taxpayers shoulder the risk of increasing development costs, and take away contractors’ motivations to reduce costs. We must ensure better risk-sharing with contractors and provide incentives for them to reduce program costs. For example, we should award more contracts to vendors who invest in their industrial base and can rapidly respond to the military’s requirements, instead of engaging in stock buybacks.
The Defense Department also needs better acquisition oversight. Defense contractors have gotten away with overcharging the Pentagon and ripping off taxpayers for too long. A Defense Department Inspector General report revealed that the Air Force overpaid Boeing $1 million for 12 different spare parts for the C-17 Cargo Aircraft. The most egregious purchase was $149,072 for soap dispensers — a 7,943% markup. This happened because the Air Force failed to effectively monitor the prices that Boeing, the contractor, provided.