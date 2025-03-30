Opinion

Opinion

The CDC’s reported hire for a vaccine study is a discredited misinformation agent

Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Health and Human Services Department is attempting to revive the debunked autism-vaccine link.

Top FDA vaccine official resigns, blaming ‘misinformation’ March 29, 2025 / 01:41
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.