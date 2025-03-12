Don’t believe what RFK Jr. says about measles — or french fries

In a Fox News interview last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested that poor nutrition played a role in making an unvaccinated school-age child in West Texas’ Mennonite community the first person to die in the United States of measles in 10 years. “It’s exceedingly difficult for measles to kill a healthy individual,” Kennedy stated, adding that “there’s a connection between those who suffer from measles and individuals who lack proper nutrition or don’t engage in regular physical activity.”
Then, a few days later, Kennedy appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program and praised Steak ’n Shake’s decision to fry its french fries in beef tallow. “Steak ’n Shake has been fantastic,” the health secretary and vocal seed-oil opponent proclaimed. “We are very thankful to them for RFK’ing their french fries. They’ve turned my name into a verb.”
Kennedy’s celebration of fast food directly contradicts his stance on nutrition’s role in disease outcomes. And, to be clear, linking poor nutrition to a measles death — as a way to avoid taking accountability for his disparagement of childhood immunizations — is dishonest and insulting. Though Kennedy characterized West Texas as “somewhat of a food desert” and suggested malnutrition “may have been an issue” for the child who died, his remarks were promptly refuted by health officials in Texas who reported the child had “no known underlying conditions.”
Dr. Wendy Parker, a Gaines County, Texas, physician who serves numerous Mennonite patients, directly challenged Kennedy’s characterization. She pointed out that Mennonites typically avoid processed foods, raise their own livestock and bake their own bread. “They’re the healthiest people around,” she asserted. “Nutritionally, I would compare them to anyone.”
And, still, not only did that child die, but an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico also tested positive for measles after the death. There had been more than 250 cases of measles and 22 hospitalizations in Texas and New Mexico as of Thursday afternoon. Most of the cases have been of school-age children who are either unvaccinated or whose vaccination statuses are unknown.
Kennedy is sinking to new levels of misinformation to blame this measles outbreak on nutrition — and also spreading misinformation when he suggests that Steak ’n Shake’s beef-fried french fries are healthier. His promotion of beef tallow over seed oils misses the essential point: Fast-food french fries, regardless of what they’re fried in, are processed, calorie-dense foods with minimal nutritional value. It’s precisely the type of food that contributes to America’s chronic disease epidemic, which Kennedy has vowed to address as HHS secretary.