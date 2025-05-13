Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The GOP’s mega-bill is great for polluters and a disaster for the climate

The setback to our efforts to stop the warming of the planet will be severe.

‘Big beautiful bill’ or ‘tax cuts for billionaires’? House dives into Trump’s budget plan May 13, 2025 / 05:00
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.