Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Oprah’s medical weight loss message is still so muddled

Oprah's recent "apology tour" has elevated drugs like Ozempic above other weight loss strategies while ignoring the societal pressures that push so many people to try them.

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 55th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on March 16, 2024. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET
By  Debby Waldman

Debby Waldman

Debby Waldman is an ex-pat writer and editor who lives in Edmonton, Canada. You can read more of her work on her Substack, "What to Believe."