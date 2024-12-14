North Carolina Republicans’ power grab reveals their deepest fear

On a rainy afternoon in Raleigh this week, the North Carolina House convened in a statehouse bedecked with tinsel and lights to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that Republicans passed after losing their supermajority in November’s election. The wet weather was a grim reminder that the legislation, introduced without any public comment or debate in committee, was presented as a hurricane relief bill to address western North Carolinians’ ongoing needs following Hurricane Helene, the deadliest storm in our state’s history. But only 13 of the bill’s 131 pages even purport to address the disaster. The rest of the bill is not about relief at all; instead, it amounts to a political coup.
Despite the holiday decorations, the halls of the General Assembly rang not with carols celebrating “peace on Earth, goodwill toward men,” but with shouts of protest from North Carolina citizens who sought to expose the GOP’s power grab. For Helene relief efforts, the legislation does little: It merely shifts state funds from one account to another and says that “the funds shall remain unspent until” further action by the Legislature next year.
But the bill does shift authority to appoint members of the state Elections Board from Gov.-elect Josh Stein, a Democrat, to the incoming state auditor, a Republican. The bill shortens the amount of time voters have to fix ballot errors and requires counties to report election results sooner. It prohibits the incoming attorney general, a Democrat, from refusing to defend laws passed by the General Assembly — the same lawmakers who just lost their gerrymandered supermajority.
This Christmas season, political leaders who say something pious while doing something nefarious are reminiscent of King Herod, who requested that the Magi report the location of the Christ child so that, in his own words, Herod might “come and worship him.” It was a lie. Herod did not rush to Bethlehem to honor the child; he sent his henchmen to kill every child under 2 years old in a scorched-earth effort to stamp out any potential opposition. That act of terror in the Christmas story is an awful testament to the desperation of political power, but it illumines our present political moment in a way that Christmas lights alone cannot.