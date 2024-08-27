Kamala Harris can win North Carolina — but she’ll need to rebuild the Obama coalition

On election night in 2008, a crowd gathered in our front yard in Carrboro, North Carolina, to watch the returns on a projector screen. The atmosphere was celebratory, with a hint of nervous uncertainty. Most people believed Barack Obama was about to become the first Black man elected president of the United States. Beverly Perdue was poised to become the first woman to serve as governor of North Carolina, and Kay Hagan seemed likely to defeat Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole.
By 11 p.m., Perdue and Hagan had secured their victories. And as the polls closed on the West Coast, news outlets quickly called the race for Obama. But the race was not over for us. North Carolina had not been called, and Obama trailed John McCain by just a couple of thousand votes. The results from Buncombe County, home to the Democratic stronghold of Asheville, were not yet in. Finally, early Wednesday, Buncombe County reported that Obama had carried the county by more than 17,000 votes, giving him a 14,000-vote lead in the state.
Obama was the first Democrat since Jimmy Carter to win North Carolina. Tar Heel Democrats believed they had turned a corner: The state was finally becoming blue at the federal level. Then, nothing. Over the next 14 years, Republicans won the state in three presidential elections and four U.S. Senate races. Nobody has been able to replicate Obama’s performance since his 2008 victory — including Obama himself in 2012. The contests were usually among the closest in the country, but North Carolina Democrats kept coming up short.
This year, or at least this month, feels different. Vice President Kamala Harris has created an excitement among Democrats reminiscent of Obama’s 2008 campaign. Like then, the North Carolina Democratic Party is fielding a stellar lineup of state candidates, led by the nominee for governor, Attorney General Josh Stein. State party chair Anderson Clayton, a 26-year-old dynamo, has focused on making inroads into rural areas and exciting young people hungry for change. Recent polls show the presidential race here to be neck and neck since President Joe Biden got out.
For Democrats like me, though, it’s hard to trust the excitement. We’ve had the football pulled out from under us too many times. In 2014, ISIS and Ebola helped nationalize the Senate race, giving Thom Tillis the momentum to defeat Hagan by less than 50,000 votes in a race she had led in most polls. In 2020, Cal Cunningham’s libido handed Tillis a second term. Who knows what will happen this fall?
For Democratic dreams to come true in North Carolina, Harris will need to re-create the Obama coalition, driving up turnout among people of color and young voters. When Biden fell 75,000 votes short of winning the state in 2020, he struggled to turn out enough of these voters, while Donald Trump drew record numbers from his base.
When Obama first ran, 73% of Black voters cast ballots, slightly outperforming the electorate as a whole and matching the participation of their white counterparts. Twelve years later, as overall turnout increased to 75% and white turnout surged to 79%, African American turnout dropped to 68%.
The importance of youth turnout, meanwhile, has only grown since Obama’s victory. North Carolina’s population is not only growing quickly; it is also getting older, probably due to the influx of retirees into the state’s coastal and mountain communities. From 2008 to 2020, the share of registered voters who were over 65 increased from 17% to over 21%. Turnout in that age group jumped from 72.6% in 2008 to a whopping 84% in 2020. And exit polls indicate that Trump won those voters by almost 20 points.
Biden scored similar margins among young people. But as with Black voters, young voter turnout declined from 2008 (64.5%) to 2020 (63%). Had both groups turned out in 2020 at the same rates as in 2008, Biden would have won the state despite Trump’s favorable electorate.
Beyond a reconstructed Obama coalition, Democrats are placing their hopes in two other facts. First, women have always had made up a larger proportion of the electorate than men in North Carolina. In 2020, women had about a 9% advantage over men. Exit polls indicated men preferred Trump by 11 points, while women preferred Biden by about seven 7. With a woman at the top of the ticket and abortion a more salient issue, Democrats believe that more women will move toward Harris this year.