Kamala Harris can win North Carolina — but she’ll need to rebuild the Obama coalition

Harris has created an excitement among North Carolina Democrats reminiscent of Obama’s 2008 campaign.

By  Thomas Mills

Thomas Mills

Thomas Mills spent 30 years as a political consultant. He covers North Carolina politics at his newsletter PoliticsNC.com.