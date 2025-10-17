Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The fear driving Trump and the GOP’s attacks on the ‘No Kings’ rallies

Republicans’ fictional portrait is part of a strategy to stop the resistance before it flexes its growing power.

Maddow: Local protests show Americans’ ‘reflexive disgust’ of Trump’s actions October 16, 2025 / 07:36
By  Jill Lawrence

Jill Lawrence

Jill Lawrence is an opinion writer, an editor and the author of "The Art of the Political Deal: How Congress Beat the Odds and Broke Through Gridlock.” She previously covered national politics for The Associated Press and USA Today and was the managing editor for politics at National Journal.