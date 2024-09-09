Two new docuseries stir up new interest in an old murder case

Not one, but two, docuseries recently have been released highlighting Scott Peterson’s pursuit to be exonerated for the 2002 murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, and his unborn son, who was to be named “Conner.” These docuseries, by Peacock and Netflix, bring back into the spotlight the tragic murders that captivated America when Laci disappeared and then enraged the country when the bodies were discovered.
Peterson has been in prison for the past 20 years, after a jury of his peers convicted him in 2004 and rendered a death sentence for the first-degree murder of Laci and the second-degree murder of Conner. He maintains his innocence. After appeals, the California Supreme Court subsequently unanimously affirmed his conviction, but overturned his death sentence in August 2020. The California Supreme Court justices found that prospective jurors were improperly dismissed by the trial court judge when they indicated that they opposed the death penalty, but the prosecutors failed to follow up and ask if they could put those views aside and still serve on the jury. At his re-sentencing, Peterson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for Laci’s murder and a concurrent sentence of 15 years to life for the murder of Conner.
Both of these new docuseries revisit a decades-old case and seem to be part of a trend to stir up new interest in old, high-profile cases, while at the same time counting on those viewers who were intensely dialed-in to the original investigations and subsequent trials years ago. But that’s where their similarities end. The Netflix series includes new material and information from Laci’s mother, as well as from Amber Frey, who became a household name when it was revealed during the investigation that Peterson was dating her while allegedly looking for his missing wife. During their brief relationship, Frey had no idea that Peterson was married to Laci and, in fact, he told her that he had “lost” his wife and was single and ready to settle down. Frey assisted law enforcement, including recording phone calls between herself and Peterson, and has indicated a willingness to testify again if Peterson secures a new trial.
In the Peacock docuseries, “Face to Face with Scott Peterson,” Peterson himself speaks publicly for the first time since 2003 about the murders. He says he regrets not testifying during his 2004 jury trial. He asserts that he now “[has] a chance to show people what the truth is and if they’re willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now.” Considering the fact Peterson has not claimed that he wanted to testify, but was prevented from doing so, his failure to testify during his trial was his decision alone to make. In the Peacock series, Peterson’s sister-in-law appears in a central role, advocating for his new trial and echoing other legal experts in the docuseries who claim that there was reasonable doubt in support of his acquittal.
In Peterson’s first petition for writ of habeas corpus (which is a criminal defendant’s attempt to be brought to court for a determination if he is being unlawfully detained) filed in 2015, he raised juror misconduct, as well as new evidence of sightings of Laci being alive after Peterson had left their home the day she disappeared. He also alleged ineffective assistance of counsel by his trial attorney, Mark Geragos. Peterson’s lawyers argued that Geragos should not have allowed a juror to be seated who they claim lied on her pre-trial jury questionnaire; Geragos failed to call certain expert witnesses on Peterson’s behalf; and Geragos failed to introduce exculpatory evidence. After a five-day evidentiary hearing in 2022, the court ultimately rejected Peterson’s arguments and denied relief.