I filed a discrimination charge for what happened to me in a Buffalo Wild Wings bathroom

I’m used to being stared at or whispered about in bathrooms and other spaces. It has happened more times than I can count. But this was different.

An 18-year-old woman was harassed by a server who accused her of being a boy in the girls' bathroom at Buffalo Wild Wings in Owatonna, Minn.
Gerika Mudra

Gerika Mudra in a high schooler who lives in Owatonna, Minnesota.