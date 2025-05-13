The intriguing unpredictability of Michael Jordan’s new gig

NBC Sports made old-school basketball fans’ hearts flutter to the beat of John Tesh’s “Roundball Rock” with Monday’s surprise announcement that Michael Jordan will join its broadcast team as a “special contributor” when NBA games return to the network this October for the first time since 2002. Will Michael Jordan, commentator, be must-see TV for basketball fans like Michael Jordan, the greatest NBA player of all time, was in the 1980s and ‘90s?
That will likely depend on which Jordan appears: the brand-conscious celebrity pitchman of Nike and Gatorade who took pains not to offend any potential customers or the highly opinionated trash-talker seen by people who’ve spent time with him when the cameras were off.
Is it going to be “the Michael Jordan that you see on television or …the Michael Jordan we speak to?” Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s lead talking head, said in response to Monday’s announcement. “If it’s the Michael Jordan we speak to? Oh, it’s gon’ be epic. This brotha … the things that he will say and the way that he says them and the way that he breaks them down? Lord, have mercy!”
But what reason do we have to believe that the “Michael Jordan that you see on television,” as Smith put it, won’t be the one who shows up on television for his new gig with NBC Sports?
Still, fans can hope that they’ll get a less filtered Jordan, the one who told us in the 2020 ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” how deeply he internalized every slight and perceived slight: from Karl Malone winning MVP awards ahead of him to former Seattle Supersonics head coach George Karl seeing him in a restaurant and not speaking. He latched onto every insult, and imagined some, and burnished that into the fuel that propelled him to the next explosive dunk, the next spectacular game, the next championship.
What adjectives might the 62-year-old known for his flights to the rim use to describe today’s game, with its seemingly endless barrage of 3-point attempts? Given how he’s talked about how the Indiana Pacers roughed him up in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals, what does he make of the league’s referees blowing flagrant foul calls for contact that didn’t even warrant a whistle when it was inflicted upon him?
Unless LeBron James unexpectedly retires this offseason, Jordan will almost certainly find himself offering his opinions about the player 22 years his junior who chose to wear No. 23 because Jordan did. What rebuke might Jordan have for the fans and media who have found absurd ways to compare him (sometimes negatively) to James? Jordan has acknowledged James’ greatness, but you can expect everything he says (or doesn’t say) about James will be scrutinized for perceived slights.
Beyond saying Jordan won’t be a daily fixture, NBC Sports hasn’t explained what Jordan’s “special contributor” role will mean. But reportedly he’ll make occasional appearances alongside former NBA stars-turned-analysts Carmelo Anthony, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford and play-by-play team Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle.