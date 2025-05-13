Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The intriguing unpredictability of Michael Jordan’s new gig

What will a 62-year-old Jordan have to say about a game with so many 3-pointers and fouls whistled as flagrant?

‘I think it’s really great to see Jordan publicly’ fighting for racial justice: Bill Rhoden on Michael Jordan activism October 11, 2021 / 10:49
By  Keith Reed

Keith Reed

Keith Reed is an award-winning journalist and a past senior editor at ESPN. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Root, Vibe, Essence and elsewhere.