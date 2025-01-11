Opinion

McDonald’s new commitment to inclusion somehow rolls back DEI

The gestures made during the summer of 2020 after George Floyd’s murder appear to have been compelled more by peer pressure than by principle.

Photo Illustration: Ronald McDonald visits a classroom of Black school children in the 1960s
McDonald’s, which has profited heartily from the idea that it is a friend to Black communities, is stepping away from some previously announced DEI goals.Justine Goode / NBC News; Getty
By  Marcia Chatelain

Marcia Chatelain is a professor of African American Studies at the University of Pennsylvania and the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America."