Mark Robinson’s candidacy has gone from bad to worse — and it could hurt Trump

It’s possible nobody cares whether or not Mark Robinson, the MAGA Republican running for North Carolina governor, used to hang out at adult video stores, as one explosive investigative piece in that state reported last week.
It’s possible, but unlikely.
Robinson’s star has been rising since a gun rights rant made him a right-wing star in 2018. Now, he’s North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and, with former President Donald Trump’s blessing, he’s trying to be the first Black governor in the state’s history.
But Robinson has built his brand on judging, more than any politician I’ve seen in my two decades covering politics in North Carolina. Women, liberals, public school teachers, atheists, LGBTQ+ people, Jewish people, poor people — few have been spared Robinson’s righteous wrath. God calls men, not women, to lead, he says. LGBTQ+ people are “demonic.” They’re “filth,” they’re “maggots.” Women get abortions because they couldn’t keep their “skirt down.” Some folks out there “need killing.”
The problem with judging so loudly and so often is you invite the same for yourself. A man who gives no grace to others can’t expect it for himself.
The Assembly, an online news site in North Carolina, reported last week that in the 1990s and early 2000s, before Robinson was running for any offices, he would visit adult video stores in his hometown as often as five times a week.
According to the report — which Robinson’s campaign denied, calling the reporters “degenerates” — he would bring in pizza from the Papa John’s restaurant he worked at and “preview” pornography in a booth inside the store. Multiple employees said he was a memorable customer. He was gregarious and funny, they said, albeit homophobic, occasionally cracking jokes at the expense of the store’s gay clientele.
“I know he might have problems with gay people, but I don’t think he has problems with lesbians,” one employee said of Robinson’s taste in pornography, according to the Assembly.
People will say this isn’t news. Many Americans, especially men, have watched or regularly watch pornography. But porn’s ubiquitousness has nothing to do with why this story matters.
Voters will forgive bad policies, dumb statements, even crimes, but they rarely forgive humiliation. They won’t see the big, strong MAGA superhero Robinson says he is. They’ll see a gay-hating man taking a pizza into a private booth in a windowless adult video store to watch lesbian porn.
In politics, there’s the person politicians say they are, the person people perceive them to be, and the person they really are. You hope there’s not much of a gap between them, but with Robinson — this “born again” Christian who, according to his memoir, found religion in the 1980s — it’s a Grand Canyon-sized chasm.
Not everyone in Robinson’s base — rural, mostly white Christians — will believe this story. But some will and, for better or for worse, people don’t like to talk about sex or pornography in these communities. It’s not “table-talk.” The Assembly’s story documented how people of faith picketed the Greensboro, North Carolina, adult video stores that Robinson is accused of going to. Those people are the people who are supposed to be excited to vote for Robinson.