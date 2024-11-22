Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why I’m helping Malcolm X’s daughters sue the U.S. government

Malcolm X set the stage for me and many others who were called to continue the fight against injustice.

‘X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X’ makes its long-awaited debut at The Metropolitan Opera November 19, 2023 / 08:18
By  Ben Crump

Ben Crump

Ben Crump, a nationally known civil rights attorney and advocate, is the founder and principal of Ben Crump Law. 