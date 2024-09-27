Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Maggie Smith’s turn on ‘Downton Abbey’ was the best acting in a generation

Seemingly a peripheral character, Smith’s Dowager Countess Violet Crawley often stole the show with her biting wit, one-liners and comedic timing.

Maggie Smith, legendary actor of stage and screen, dies at 89 September 27, 2024 / 01:30
By  Noor Noman
Noor Noman

Noor Noman

Noor Noman is a writer focused on culture, race and LGBTQ issues.