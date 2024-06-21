Louisiana’s new mandate is the first step in a sinister vision for the country

On June 19, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed House Bill 71 into law. Beginning next year, the new law will require all elementary and secondary schools and universities that receive state funding to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. The law also requires that commandment displays include text explaining how studying the Ten Commandments has a long history in American public education. No school or university must spend funds creating these displays; they can accept monetary donations or the displays themselves to comply with the new mandate.
Louisiana has become the first state in the country to require public schools to display the Ten Commandments in the classroom since the Supreme Court declared such a requirement unconstitutional more than 40 years ago. The legal question that looms over this entire issue is whether mandating the Ten Commandments be hung in a classroom violates the Establishment Clause, which forbids the government from taking any action to establish a state religion or show favoritism to any religion or nonreligion. While that is a crucial question, my worry is more with the impact of this law on education and the broader cultural clash over civic morality. As a curriculum theorist, I look at this law with grave concern.
In the United States, the educational debate about what to teach students about morality — and the inevitable follow-up question of “Which moral code should we teach?” — goes all the way back to Puritan New England. These are fundamental questions because, as HB 71’s text states, the bill recognizes “the necessity of civic morality to a functional self-government.”
Few areas of curriculum creation are more fraught than civic morality. Not only does it inevitably run into the constitutional issues laid out above, but everyone recognizes that teaching a moral code in a classroom, regardless of whether it is secularly or religiously grounded, can have a lasting impact on students through the “hidden curriculum” that it will inevitably create.
The hidden curriculum are the lessons taught implicitly through the formal curriculum, school policies and laws imposed on schools by the state. As I have written before, much of what we learn about the world and our place in it is taught through the hidden curriculum. An example of the hidden curriculum would be which religions have documents and symbols on classroom walls in a given school, which ones do not, and what this tells students of all religions and no religions how their school values their religious background. It will be impossible for students attending public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary institutions to be unaware of the displays hanging in the classrooms with the State government’s endorsement.