Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Louisiana officials defend the Ten Commandments by cheapening them

After Louisiana's governor and attorney general spoke about the law Monday, even those who think the government should promote their religious beliefs should be upset.

Jeff Landry speaks in the house chamber.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry at the start of the special session in the House Chamber, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. The Advocate via AP pool file
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily. He was previously editor-in-chief at the Louisiana Illuminator and a columnist and deputy opinion editor at The Times-Picayune.