I was preparing dinner, as my wife, my 18-year-old son, Nico, and his developmental therapist sat in the family room. Nico is autistic and has Down syndrome; he communicates beautifully with sounds, signs, tech and actions, but each mode requires a lot of work, and it’s only in recent years that he’s begun to make real gains in verbal speech.
So, as I chopped vegetables and listened to a podcast, they were working on using an app that would say words out loud to prompt Nico’s verbal utterances. Suddenly, my wife called to me, telling me to listen as Nico pressed the screen and made the tablet said, “My dad’s name is David.” I stopped chopping and turned off the podcast. Nico smiled, and prompted by the therapist, verbally said, “Day-ve.” That was good enough for me, but the therapist reminded him to say the final “d,” pointing to it on the screen. Nico looked mischievous as he took a moment to do the full motor planning, his jaw and tongue twitching behind closed lips. Then, he said, “Day-vi-duh.”
I teared up. I had never heard him say my name. I’m tearing up now as I write this.
These kinds of moments don’t just happen. They take work, mostly from my son, but also from family, friends, teachers, therapists, doctors, aides and others. That support system has been forged from a combination of laws and government-funded programs that guarantee my son’s rights, provide him resources and offer him opportunities.
The laws are federal. Much of the funding for the programs are federal. This infrastructure has generally enjoyed broad bipartisan support over the past few decades — until now. When it comes to work, communication, education and health care, not to mention basic human dignity, the Trump administration is ready to abandon kids like my son.
As the first month of the Trump administration comes to a close, attacks on disabled people are emerging on all fronts. The new “Make America Healthy Again” campaign reads as a targeted attack against support for conditions such as autism or mental illness, not to mention chronic diseases of all sorts. As they did during the last Trump regime, Republicans are seeking to gut Medicaid. Looming closures of Social Security Administration offices around the country will make it much harder for recipients of disability insurance and benefits under the program to apply, get approved and contest denials.
Then there is the Education Department. Though the Senate confirmed Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon, by a 51-45 vote Monday, the White House is still attempting to abolish the department by executive order. For decades, federal funding has been absolutely crucial for special education programs. The Office of Civil Rights in the department provides the means for disabled students and their families to demand accountability and compliance with the law. Terminating the department could also accelerate the devolution of public education into state voucher programs for private schools, which are not legally required to accept disabled students. Even if the department survives, there’s no reason to think McMahon is committed to — or even understands — her department’s critical role in protecting access to education.
I always am eager to look at policy and how it impacts people’s lives, but this story about the collapse of a great bipartisan consensus around disability extends beyond policymakers in Washington. Attacks on disabled Americans and the policies we rely on lie at the core of so much of MAGA culture.
By chance, the day before Nico said my name, Trump held a press conference about the horrific collision of an army helicopter and a commercial airliner in Washington that killed all 67 passengers and crew. He opened by talking about disability, saying you need to be a “special genius” in order to be an air traffic controller, but then blamed the Federal Aviation Administration for a targeted disability hiring program that includes “hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.”
For the record, disabled workers had nothing to do with the crash. Also for the record, many disabled workers are entirely capable of being air traffic controllers. There are no controllers with intellectual disabilities, but plenty of people with other conditions can handle this high stress job as well as anyone else. The FAA, like most federal employers, has worked hard to live up to the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act and hire more disabled workers. It is, after all, not only federal law, but also a competitive advantage that is good for businesses.