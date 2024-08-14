Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Marion newspaper raid highlights the bravery of small-town journalists

Two weeks before the Marion County Record was unjustly raided, the mayor of Marion, Kansas, said America's "real villains" are "journalists."

Ex-Kansas police chief charged in local newspaper raid August 13, 2024 / 04:39
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily. He was previously editor-in-chief at the Louisiana Illuminator and a columnist and deputy opinion editor at The Times-Picayune.