Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Democrats found a perfect response to Trump’s vision of patriotism

DNC attendees from Kamala Harris on down reveled in a new framing of patriotism, one grounded in diversity and making America a better country.

Dems reclaim the symbols of patriotism at DNC: Jonathan Capehart August 24, 2024 / 05:21
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.