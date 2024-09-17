Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What to make of Kamala Harris’ move to the center

Joe Biden had to move to the left after winning the 2020 Democratic primary. Kamala Harris doesn't have that luxury.

A ‘New Way Forward’: VP Harris draws sharp contrast with Trump’s dark vision September 14, 2024 / 10:17
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.