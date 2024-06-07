Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

A mysterious woman. A bag filled with $120,00. And an incredible bribery attempt.

There are several reasons why this might be one of the dumber attempts at bribery and jury tampering in recent federal criminal history.

Juror in major fraud trial dismissed after allegedly receiving bribe June 4, 2024 / 01:57
By  Danny Cevallos

Danny Cevallos

Danny Cevallos is an MSNBC legal analyst who practices in the areas of personal injury, wrongful conviction and criminal defense.