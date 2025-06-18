Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The NIH says health disparity research is discriminatory. That’s beyond ignorant.

Studying health disparities isn’t about promoting one group over another. Figuring out when, and for whom, things aren’t working is routine science.

Scientists warn Trump cuts to NIH funding could cost lives June 15, 2025 / 08:12
By  Dr. Esther Choo

Dr. Esther Choo

Esther Choo, M.D. M.P.H., is an emergency medicine physician, health policy researcher and founding member of Equity Quotient, a company that advises organizations on building cultures of equity. She has provided commentary on the pandemic and other health care topics through appearances on MSNBC, CNN, the BBC and Yahoo! Finance and editorials published in The Lancet, the British Medical Journal, The Washington Post, NBC Think and USA Today.