Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Joe Manchin has a new book — with the same glaring problems

While there are some important lessons to learn from Manchin’s career, they aren’t the ones he wants to impart.

Joe Manchin on ‘Dead Center,’ his time in Congress and coming together as a country in tough times September 16, 2025 / 12:21
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.