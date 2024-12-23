Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Joe Biden’s justifiable mercy

The bulk commutation is a politically shrewd presidential power — and the right thing to do.

President Biden politics political politician
President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, on June 4, 2024.Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images file
By  Lee Kovarsky

Lee Kovarsky

Lee Kovarsky is the Bryant Smith Chair in Law at the University of Texas, where he also co-directs the University's Capital Punishment Center. He teaches and writes about civil procedure, criminal procedure, federal jurisdiction, and the death penalty. His academic work has been cited across the federal and state judiciaries, and he writes a leading case book on habeas corpus. He regularly represents death-sentenced prisoners as they approach their executions, having argued numerous cases over the last two decades – including at the U.S. Supreme Court. He was elected to the American Law Institute in 2020.