Jeanine Pirro’s promise to fight D.C. crime comes with this glaring caveat

Pirro’s position is emblematic of the Republican Party’s refusal to connect crime to guns and, indeed, its belief that places where guns are prohibited are less safe, not more.

‘This is insanity’: Joe slams decision to no longer seek charges for carrying rifles, shotguns in D.C. September 2, 2025 / 08:34
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily. He was previously editor-in-chief at the Louisiana Illuminator and a columnist and deputy opinion editor at The Times-Picayune.