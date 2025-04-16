JD Vance is bad at history

Vice President JD Vance recently gave a phone interview to UnHerd, a British news and opinion website, focused on how he and the Trump administration view America’s European allies. The major takeaway is that while Vance still thinks the U.S. and the continent should be considered friends, despite the U.S. levying (and then suspending) large tariffs on European countries, he argued that there are a few caveats to that relationship. In making those points, Vance offered some truly bizarre takes on history.
Unsurprisingly, Vance harangued European governments for not listening to their own far-right parties and sharply limiting immigration. He also declared that it’s “not good for Europe to be the permanent security vassal of the United States.” The latter argument provided what was likely the most eye-catching quote for most readers, as Vance teed up a wildly ahistorical retelling of the lead-up to the Iraq War:
“Something I know a little bit more personally: I think a lot of European nations were right about our invasion of Iraq. And frankly, if the Europeans had been a little more independent, and a little more willing to stand up, then maybe we could have saved the entire world from the strategic disaster that was the American-led invasion of Iraq.”
There are a few things to unpack there. Most obviously, it’s not as though Europe (aside from the British) meekly went along with President George W. Bush’s march towards war France’s and Germany’s governments at the time were especially vocal in their opposition, denouncing U.S. warmongering at the United Nations. More than 1.5 million Europeans took to the streets to protest America’s belligerency in the month before Operation Shock and Awe began in 2003. The Bush administration scoffed at their lack of resolve, while pro-war Americans mockingly replaced french fries with “freedom fries.”
This opposition came at the same time NATO members, including France and Germany, were participating in the war in Afghanistan. Even as they honored their obligations to their ally in response to the 9/11 attacks, they were still perfectly willing to disagree about plans to invade Iraq. They did so with no hesitancy or fear of reprisal in the form of reduced spending that one would expect from a vassal state. Short of threatening some form of retaliation of their own, a more independent European security structure wouldn’t have halted the Bush administration’s headlong sprint to war.
And finally, reduced U.S. military spending in Europe wouldn’t have stanched the American government’s desire to remove Saddam Hussein from power. It wasn’t until well after the U.S. invasion that the massive cost in dollars and lives began to take a toll on public opinion. If anything, the war might have dragged on even longer with similar results in that case.
Vance should know this: He joined the Marines shortly after the invasion and served for four years as a public affairs officer, including a six-month deployment to Iraq. It was literally part of his job to be informed about the way the world viewed the U.S. military. Yet despite his firsthand view, he has seemingly forgotten the backlash.
But as strange as that argument was, it wasn’t the most baffling one he made. That “honor” belongs to his characterization of an infamous, overcomplicated scheme carried out in the dying days of European colonialism. “I don’t think that Europe being more independent is bad for the United States — it’s good for the United States,” Vance said, starting off strong before going off the deep end. “Just going back through history, I think — frankly — the British and the French were certainly right in their disagreements with Eisenhower about the Suez Canal.”
For those not familiar with the Suez Crisis: In 1956, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal and its revenue, angering the U.K. and France, who had overseen the canal’s construction and operation. The two European countries connived with Israel, which was already planning to attack Egypt, to use the latter’s upcoming attack as a pretense to step in as peacekeepers and re-seize the canal.