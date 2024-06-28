Opinion

Iowa’s Supreme Court just dealt a crushing blow to women everywhere

Being pregnant in Iowa already feels like taking my life in my own hands. The state Supreme Court just made it worse.

Demonstrators call for reproductive freedom at a rally
Demonstrators call for reproductive freedom at a rally on July 10, 2022 at the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines, Iowa.Geoff Stellfox / AP file
By  Lyz Lenz

Lyz Lenz

Lyz Lenz is the author of the book "This American Ex-Wife."  She lives in Iowa and writes the newsletter “Men Yell at Me.”