Hunter Biden’s conviction puts his interests at odds with his father’s

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was convicted on three felony gun charges Tuesday related to him purchasing and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. Specifically, Hunter Biden was convicted of two counts of making a false statement on a form for saying he was not an illegal drug user when he purchased a gun in October 2018 and one count of illegally possessing a gun while using a narcotic.
The younger Biden’s best chances at a successful appeal, at least on the gun possession charge, could center on an argument made possible by our conservative Supreme Court. Biden will likely argue, as he has before, that the federal law prohibiting firearm possession by people with a history of substance abuse flies in the face of the Constitution. Biden’s appeal will hinge on how the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals views the conservative Supreme Court’s recent Second Amendment decisions.
Biden’s argument would not be viable if not for this court’s reading of the Second Amendment. After finding in 2008 that the Second Amendment includes “an individual right to possess and carry weapons in case of confrontation,” a sea change in Second Amendment jurisprudence, the Supreme Court made it even harder for the government to impose gun control restrictions in 2022. Then, the court struck down a New York law that required individuals to show a special need for self-defense to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon outside the home. The majority found no “historical tradition limiting public carry only to those law-abiding citizens who demonstrate a special need for self-defense.” The majority created a new standard for determining when gun control restrictions could be upheld. Now, when determining whether a gun control restriction is constitutional, the court asks if it is “consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.” Make no mistake, this is a difficult standard for gun control advocates to satisfy, and that could Hunter Biden’s opportunity to win an appeal.
The late Justice Antonin Scalia, who authored the landmark 2008 opinion, did cabin it by saying “nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill.” The question since then has been which other “longstanding prohibitions” the court will uphold, and which ones it will erase, under this expansive reading of the Second Amendment.