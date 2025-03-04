The GOP’s budget plan makes it hard to conceal its lies about Medicaid and SNAP

Last week, House Republicans adopted their budget resolution, the first step toward enacting a bill that would kick millions off Medicaid and cut food assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to a meager $1.67 per meal for the typical recipient on average — all while providing an average tax cut of $278,000 to the top 0.1% and adding trillions of dollars to the national deficit.
There are still many steps left in this budgetary process, but House Republicans aim to use a procedure known as budget reconciliation, which allows the Senate to pass legislation with only 51 votes rather than the usual 60 required. In practical terms, this means Republicans can pass this budget without bipartisan support. In political terms, it means Republicans alone own this budget.
Understandably, there has been strong public pushback against a bill that would rip food and health care away from struggling households while enriching the wealthiest. In response, the refrain from GOP supporters of the budget resolution, again and again, has been to pretend that the resolution isn’t cutting Medicaid.
Sure, many House Republicans have said over and over they want to cut Medicaid and SNAP. But they claim they won’t do that. Instead, they say, this resolution merely directs the committees that oversee Medicaid and SNAP to cut spending. Wink, wink.
Put simply, that’s a lie. Not only have House Republicans admitted their intentions, but the simple math of their budget resolution makes cutting these programs necessary.
Budget resolutions create binding instructions for various committees to achieve certain deficit impacts, but those instructions are not and in fact must not be specific about how to achieve those impacts. In other words, while it’s true the instructions don’t specifically call out Medicaid and SNAP, that’s because they’re literally not allowed to mention Medicaid or SNAP.
But we know the true targets of this budget resolution, because the author — House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas — released a document in January specifying program cuts. And guess what that list featured: hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid and SNAP.