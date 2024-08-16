Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Kamala Harris isn’t just listening to workers. She’s sounding like them.

“When we fight, we win!” Harris has said in stump speeches. That's been a standard rallying cry since McDonald’s workers first organized the Fight for 15 more than a decade ago.

Harris’s future economic policies need ‘enough meat on the bones’ for voters before DNC: Tim Miller August 14, 2024 / 09:32
By  The Rev. Dr. William Barber  and  Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

The Rev. Dr. William Barber

The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II is founding director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School. With Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, an Assistant Director at the Center, he is the author of “White Poverty: How Exposing Myths About Race and Class Can Reconstruct American Democracy.”

Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove is a preacher and spiritual writer in Durham, North Carolina, and assistant director at the Yale Center for Public Theology and Public Policy. With the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II, he is author of the forthcoming book "White Poverty: How Exposing Myths About Race and Class Can Reconstruct American Democracy" (Liveright).