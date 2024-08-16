Kamala Harris isn’t just listening to workers. She’s sounding like them.

With its rallies that pack arenas, Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has harnessed an energy that many have compared to Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. Polls in battleground states indicate that the dynamics of the presidential race have fundamentally shifted, but skeptics question if the good vibes can last once the vice president starts to detail policy. Is this burst of excitement, they ask, just the momentary enthusiasm of voters surprised by an unexpected transition?
When we pay attention to what Harris and Walz have already said, though, it’s clear they have tapped the energy of worker-driven movements that want to create an economy that works for all of us. The good vibes and the economic vision of this campaign are, in fact, deeply connected.
A case in point: The concluding line in Harris’ stump speech last week was echoed by cheering crowds in arenas across the nation. “When we fight, we win!” For those of us who have been supporting low-wage worker movements over the past decade, the slogan is familiar. It’s been a standard rallying cry since McDonald’s workers first organized the Fight for 15 in 2013. Since then, it has been used by service worker unions who have organized everyone from Waffle House servers to Dollar General clerks, Amazon warehouse workers, and graduate student workers on university campuses. “When we fight, we win!” as a slogan gives voice to the frustrations of the 135 million poor and low-income Americans who know that, even when they work two and three low-wage jobs, it’s impossible to get ahead. Not in an economy that has tilted to more explicitly favor billionaires over the past half-century.
But “When we fight, we win!” also expresses the agency of working people who’ve stood up to their bosses and their anti-union culture in so-called “right to work” states like North Carolina to assert their power and win better wages and working conditions.
Here in North Carolina, where Harris is expected to roll out her economic agenda today, we mobilized the same agency through “Moral Mondays,” which, like the McDonald’s workers’ fight, also began in 2013. When we hear Harris say, “We’re not going back!” we hear an echo of our movement’s cry: “Forward together, not one step back!”
Based in Durham, the Union of Southern Service Workers has worked in recent years to unite a coalition of low-wage workers who have often been pitted against one another along racial and ideological lines. Black, white and brown workers have challenged the politics of division while also refusing the typical framing of left versus right and liberal versus conservative. There’s nothing “far left” or radical, they insist, about the people deemed “essential” during the pandemic insisting that they should earn enough from a week’s work to take care of themselves and their families. Despite the Senate’s refusal to raise the minimum wage during the Biden administration, the direct action of low-wage worker unions has helped lift 13 million Americans out of low-wage jobs over just the past two years.
Service worker unions have harnessed the anger and disappointment that drive so many low-income Americans away from politics, but these workers aren’t just driven by feelings. As they have organized, they have also made proposals about practical changes that could make a difference in their lives.