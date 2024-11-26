Opinion

Here’s why Google without Chrome is still a monopoly

The Justice Department’s push for Google to sell off its Chrome browser is a good start, but not nearly enough.

DOJ Will Push Google To Sell Chrome To Break Search Monopoly
The Google Chrome website on a smartphone arranged in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Gabby Jones / Bloomberg / Getty Images
By  Niko Lusiani  and  Ketan Ahuja

Niko Lusiani

Niko Lusiani directs the Roosevelt Institute’s Corporate Power program.

Ketan Ahuja

Ketan Ahuja is a Fellow at The Growth Lab at Harvard Kennedy School.