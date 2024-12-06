Opinion

Macron rolls the dice in France

The French president is known for his pitch-perfect political skills. But he seems to have misjudged the broad drift to the right sweeping across Europe.

French prime minister expected to resign after no-confidence vote December 4, 2024 / 00:32
By  David A. Andelman

David A. Andelman

David A. Andelman, formerly a correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Europe and Asia, is executive director of The RedLines Project, a multidisciplinary study of the nature and origin of political, military, social and cultural red lines around the world. He wrote "A Red Line in the Sand: Diplomacy, Strategy, and the History of Wars That Might Still Happen" and blogs at Andelman Unleashed. He was awarded France’s Légion d’Honneur in 2021.