How the right went from preaching about the sacredness of the American flag to turning it upside-down

Normally I observe the arrival of Flag Day on my calendar with complete indifference. This year was different. No, I haven’t suddenly embraced vexillology — the study of flags — as a hobby. But I have been struck by a newly conspicuous symbol on the right: the upside-down American flag.
After former President Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records, a number of his supporters posted upside-down flags on social media, including Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ali Alexander, an organizer of the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally. The text accompanying Alexander’s inverted flag read: “No one is coming to save us. We must.”
And The New York Times and The Washington Post have recently reported that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife flew an upside-down American flag outside their Virginia home in January 2021. Earlier that month, some right-wing protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol brandished upside-down flags.
What’s curious about all this is that until recently, the upside-down American flag has more commonly been associated with left-wing protests — perhaps most notably in demonstrations against the Vietnam War. Conservatives have long objected to protesters burning the American flag or in any way defacing it. Yet here they are distorting this esteemed symbol as a way to express themselves.
But symbols are appropriated and reappropriated by different groups all the time. And it seems fitting that the upside-down flag has become a potent expression of MAGA radicalism. It reflects a belief among these right-wing nationalists that America has gone fundamentally awry — and that they alone can fix it.
According to historians, the use of inverted flags dates back to at least the 17th century. Lacking communication technology such as radios, sailors inverted flags to indicate that they were in some kind of emergency such as having a man overboard or being trapped in the ice. American ships used this practice as far back as the 18th century.
Over time, this practice became obsolete, however, and inverting a U.S. flag became associated with symbols of protest. An inverted flag was draped above a stage at a prominent slave abolitionist rally in the mid-19th century. Marc Leepson, a historian and the author of “Flag: An American Biography,” told me that during the Vietnam War, anti-war protesters displayed both conventional American flags and inverted flags during demonstrations. People also sometimes placed American flag stamps upside down on their envelopes in a quiet gesture of disapproval of the war. “It was the first time in U.S. history when the flag was used during wartime as a symbol of protest,” Leepson said.
And yet even in that same historical moment, one could see how the flag provided ripe terrain for contesting the meaning of America. Ted Kaye, secretary of the North American Vexillological Association, noted that during one anti-Vietnam War parade in New York, a group of construction workers seized a flag from the protesters and said they didn’t deserve to claim the American flag.